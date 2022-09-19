Guardian Cap Results: "Exceeded Our Expectations"

Laboratory testing conducted ahead of the Guardian Cap requirement concluded reduction in severity of head impacts would be meaningful. Data from the preseason affirms that conclusion: The position groups required to wear Guardian Cap during the mandated period in the preseason saw a more than 50% reduction in concussions versus a previous three-year average (2018, 2019, 2021; the anomalous 2020 season is excluded). There was no increase in concussions among the position groups wearing Guardian Caps after the mandated period ended.