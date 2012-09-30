Zuerlein has record day in Rams' win over Seahawks

ST. LOUIS -- Greg Zuerlein kicked four field goals, including a 58-yarder and a club-record 60-yarder, to help the St. Louis Rams to a 19-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Special teams led the way for the Rams (2-2), with a fake field goal turning into a 2-yard touchdown pass from punter Johnny Hekker to Danny Amendola to put St. Louis ahead 10-7 late in the first half.
The loss came six days after Seattle (2-2) beat Green Bay on a botched call by replacement officials on a final-play touchdown pass into the end zone. Regular officials were back this weekend.
Marshawn Lynch led Seattle with 118 yards on 20 carries, including an 18-yard score to cap the game's first possession.
The Rams intercepted three Russell Wilson passes, with Bradley Fletcher clinching it with a pick at the St. Louis 25 with a minute to go.
