Ziggy Hood signs contract with Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars under Gus Bradley have used the start of free agency to add layers of help to a defense trending upward in Jacksonville -- and they're not done yet.
Free-Agent Tracker
Follow all the developments on the NFL's open market with our up-to-the-minute tracking of 2014's free agents. More ...
After agreeing to terms with defensive end Chris Clemons on a long-term contract, the team on Thursday struck a deal with former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Ziggy Hood, according to Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports it's a four-year deal worth $16 million with $5.5 million guaranteed. The team later confirmed the signing.
The addition of Hood interrupts a steady stream of former Seattle Seahawks making their way from the Pacific Northwest to the coast of Florida, but make no mistake: Hood remains a project.
The former first-round draft pick utterly washed out in Pittsburgh after five seasons as an underwhelming interior lineman. Still, his chance for a turnaround is optimized under coach Bradley, who might squeeze the most production out of Hood as a rotational, one-technique tackle in Jacksonville's four-man front.
The Jaguars still have plenty of holes, but Clemons and Red Bryant give Jacksonville two veterans who know Bradley's system and come from a winning culture. Both elements are important for a young team that continues to impress us during an active offseason.