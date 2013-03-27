Ziggy Ansah picks NFL draft over graduation festivities

The Brigham Young defensive end will find out for sure on April 25, when the first 32 picks are unveiled in prime time at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Unfortunately for Ansah, April 25 also is the day he's supposed to walk with BYU classmates at his graduation ceremony in Provo, Utah.
Cue the existential life crisis.
"I wasn't going to go (to the draft). I was going to be educational -- I've got to walk at my graduation," Ansah told USA Today. "But then I got the invitation from the NFL, and I have my friends telling me, 'What the heck is wrong with you? You're going to go walk? Don't be stupid.' "
Ansah decided to attend the draft. He was further reassured by a BYU advisor who told him he still can walk at a summer graduation in late June.
Ansah made the wise decision. The only thing I remember about my college graduation was that it was raining. That's basically it. Shaking Rog's hand on the stage where the Rockettes roam is infinitely more memorable.