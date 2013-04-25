Ziggy Ansah: No contact with Lions since Senior Bowl

If the Detroit Lions are targeting Ziggy Ansah with the No. 5 overall pick, they've kept quiet about it. Even the BYU defensive end is in the dark.
Ansah told Detroit Free Press reporter Dave Birkett he hasn't had any contact with the Lions since he played for the staff -- who coached the South team -- in the Senior Bowl on Jan. 26. Lions coach Jim Schwartz got an up-close look at Ansah and played him in the Lions' Wide-9 formation in January. He excelled with seven tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
"It was good," Ansah said. "But I think I can fit anywhere, it don't matter. Play head up on a tackle and stop the run, play outside (in a five technique) or rush the quarterback from a nine. It just depends on the team I'm going to be on and how they want to use me."
NFL.com's Albert Breer reported Ansah to the Lions if offensive tackles Eric Fisher (Central Michigan) and Luke Joeckel (Texas A&M) are already off the board. The team needs a defensive end after Cliff Avril (Seattle Seahawks) and Kyle Vanden Bosch (free agency) departed.
The Lions would prefer one of those offensive tackles, and even Oklahoma's Lane Johnson, but all three could be gone in the first four picks of the draft. Tackle Jeff Backus retired and Gosder Cherilus signed with the Indianpolis Colts. Ansah may be the backup plan.