Ziggy Ansah needs to produce for Detroit Lions now

Ansah needs to produce now. The Lions said goodbye to a combined 13 sacks from Cliff Avril and Kyle Vanden Bosch in 2012. The general manager-coach combo of Mayhew and Schwartz have gone 22-42 in four years. A 10-6 record in 2011 was the lone winning season and lone playoff berth. They've built the program to what it is, and the emphasis is on the present, not the future. They've had four top-13 picks, including a No. 1, No. 2 and No. 5. The Ford family is known to be amazingly patient. But four years and several high draft picks, including having a franchise quarterback in Matthew Stafford and the league's top receiver in Calvin Johnson, should be enough to crank out winning seasons.