Zach Sudfeld waived by Patriots; Vince Wilfork to IR

The New England Patriots announced Thursday that the training camp sensation has been waived. In a separate transaction, nose tackle Vince Wilfork was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a torn Achilles tendon.
Expected to pick up the slack with Rob Gronkowski injured and Aaron Hernandez in the hoosegow, Sudfeld struggled out of the gate and missed time with a hamstring injury.
The undrafted rookie failed to record a single catch; he dropped a pass that led to an interception; and he muffed an onside kick in Week 4. In short, Sudfeld looked overwhelmed in his first month of NFL action.
Sudfeld's release might be a sign that Gronkowski is on track to return Sunday versus the Cincinnati Bengals.
Pat yourself on the back if you opted for Julius Thomas over Sudfeld as your tight-end flier in fantasy leagues this summer.