Zach Strief, New Orleans Saints strike 5-year contract

The New Orleans Saintsannounced Monday that it agreed to a five-year contract with the 30-year-old lineman.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the deal is for $20.5 million with $8.4 million in guarantees, per a source who has seen the contract.
Free-Agent Tracker
Follow all the developments on the NFL's open market with our up-to-the-minute tracking of 2014's free agents. More...
Strief had been in stiff negotiations with the Saints over the weekend after reportedly drawing some interest from the Miami Dolphins. Preferring to stay in New Orleans, Strief never had a visit lined up in Miami, his agent said.
"We are excited to announce that Zach will stay with us into the future," general manager Mickey Loomis said in a statement. "Not only has he done an excellent job at the right tackle position, but he has served us well as an offensive team captain for the past two seasons and has always been a great asset in the community since he first came here in 2006."
This signing might not change Jimmy Graham's shocked response to the carnage that has been the Saints' offseason. However, Strief is a very solid pass protector so it should make Drew Brees smile ear-to-ear.
The "Around The League Podcast" breaks down all the free agency moves and hands out a fleet of high-octane sandwiches.