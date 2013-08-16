Zach Miller activated from Seattle Seahawks' PUP list

Zach Miller was activated from the team's physically unable to perform list Friday. Miller has been recovering from a plantar fascia tear that he suffered during January's playoffs.
The roster move checks out with the timetable of coach Pete Carroll, who told reporters earlier this month that he hoped to have Miller available for the team's third preseason game.
It remains unclear if Miller will be active when the Seahawks meet the Green Bay Packers next Friday, but getting off the PUP list is a great start toward that goal.
Miller's return is a nice boon for a Seahawks offense that doesn't have much experience at tight end. Sean McGrath and Luke Willson have handled most of the reps during Miller's training-camp absence.