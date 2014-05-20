Zach Mettenberger, Titans strike contract

The Tennessee Titansagreed to terms with sixth-round selection Zach Mettenberger on Tuesday, the team announced Tuesday.
As with those of all picks taken after the first round, Mettenberger's contract is a four-year deal. As the No. 178 overall selection in the 2014 NFL Draft, the quarterback's pact includes a $125,116 signing bonus, per Wyatt.
The 6-foot-5 quarterback slid in the draft partially due to a torn ACL sufferend at the end of his final season at LSU. However, he possesses prototypical size and arm strength that NFL coaches love.
During this weekend's rookie minicamp, Mettenberger -- despite not being able to fully step into throws -- was zipping the ball though a strong crosswind.
However, he'll have to answer questions about his poise and decision-making at the NFL level.
With the Titans giving one more shot to Jake Locker, Mettenberger likely will be afforded the opportunity to continue his rehab and learn from the bench.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" breaks down the latest news and shares takeaways from rookie camps.