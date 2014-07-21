Zach Mettenberger punched at local bar, owner says

The Titans rookie passer was sucker-punched in the face at a Nashville saloon on Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the Tennessean reported Monday.
The surprise encounter unfolded at the esteemed Loser's Most Wanted Bar & Grill after a lively conversation over Alabama football, according to tavern owner Steve Ford.
"Here's the truth: The guy said something about 'Roll Tide!' to Zach, and Zach turned around and said 'Good luck with that,'" Ford told the newspaper. "And the guy's buddy then sucker-punched Zach.
"I promise you that Mettenberger did not throw a punch. He didn't do anything. The guy sucker-punched him in the eye, that's the bottom line, and the guy that punched him started running out the door. My door guys had to chase him down."
The Titans declined comment, but Mettenberger -- the team's sixth-round pick out of LSU -- shot down online gossip that he broke his hand in the scuffle.
"Bogus rumor," Mettenberger wrote to Wyatt.
"It is what it is and it's over. No one is pressing charges," Ford said. "It shouldn't have happened to begin with. The guy said 'Roll Tide.' He tried to provoke him. But Zach did not throw one punch, period. I was standing right next to him."
The boozy nights at Loser's are over, though. A fully operational Mettenberger is scheduled to report for training camp Thursday with the rest of Tennessee's rookie class.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" shines a light on the most unpredictable teams entering the 2014 season.