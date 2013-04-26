Zach Ertz selected by the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 35

A day after adding athleticism to their offensive line with Oklahoma offensive tackle Lane Johnson at No. 4 overall, the Eagles selected dynamic Stanford tight end Zach Ertz with the 35th overall pick on Friday.
Ertz widely was considered the best tight end in this draft after Notre Dame's Tyler Eifert, who went to the Cincinnati Bengals with the 21st pick on Thursday.
Ertz stepped in for Coby Fleener at Stanford and started all 14 games for the Cardinal in 2012. Ertz led the team in just about every receiving category. He finished with a team-high 69 catches for 898 yards and six scores, earning first-team All-Pac 12 and All-America honors.
Ertz gives Kelly another versatile weapon on offense. He can line up in the slot or out wide with an ability to create separation.
Ertz teams with Brent Celek to form a potent tight end combination. Kelly loves using tight ends. He now has two good ones.