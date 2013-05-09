Zach Ertz, four other rookies sign deals with Eagles

With rookie minicamp set to kick off Friday, the Philadelphia Eagles aren't wasting time getting their players under contract.
The Eagles signed tight end Zach Ertz, their second-round pick, and four additional rookies, the team announced Thursday. Along with Ertz, fifth-round safety Earl Wolff and a trio of seventh-rounders -- defensive end Joe Kruger, cornerback Jordan Poyer and defensive end David King -- inked deals.
Ertz is an interesting fit for Chip Kelly's offense. His blocking needs work, but the 6-foot-5 target was a pass-catching mismatch for defenses at Stanford. He'll battle for time with Brent Celek, Clay Harbor and James Casey -- but that won't happen right away.
After Ertz takes part in the rookie gathering, he'll exit when veterans arrive Monday. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported this week that league rules prohibit players from attending offseason activities until their class graduates from college. Stanford's commencement doesn't happen until mid-June.
That technicality also applies to Poyer out of Oregon State, and it's a case worth monitoring in Philly. Kelly's practices move fast, and missing early sessions won't help these newbies.