Around the League

Presented By

Zac Stacy injured in St. Louis Rams' win over Bears

Published: Nov 24, 2013 at 09:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The St. Louis Rams got off to a hot start and didn't let off the gas in a 42-21 trampling of the Chicago Bears.

Benny Cunningham

The Rams scored on their first three possessions to open up a 21-7 lead early in the first quarter.

The game could have been a blowout earlier had it not been for an illegal-contact penalty in the first half that nullified a Rams interception, and a questionable second-half roughing-the-passer penalty that gave the Bears a chance to pull within six points in the fourth quarter.

The Bears couldn't get out of their own way, however. They scored three touchdowns that were called back because of penalties, including a would-be record-setting punt return by Devin Hester.

Here's what else we learned:

  1. Zac Stacy was racking up chunks of yards against a punchless Chicago defense. Stacy left the game in the second half with a head injury after gaining 87 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Fellow rookie Benny Cunningham picked up where Stacy left off. He ended up with 109 yards and a touchdown on just 18 carries. In total, the Rams gained 258 yards on the ground. The Bears' defense isn't very good right now.
  1. As a society, we don't talk enough about Matt Forte's intrepid play. He finished the game with 117 yards from scrimmage and kept the Bears' offense moving the chains with a few great individual efforts.
  1. Josh McCown played well again Sunday. In true backup fashion, he made plays that helped keep his team in the game early in the second half. But, as a backup, he's not going to lead his team to many victories on the strength of his arm.
  1. Did I mention how bad the Bears' defense is playing right now, even with the injuries? Anyone want to talk to coordinator Mel Tucker about that?
  1. McCown's play actually was more impressive when you consider he was under siege all day from the Rams' ferocious front four. McCown was forced to move off his spot nearly every time he dropped back. Even though the Rams' defensive front recorded just two sacks, Robert Quinn, Chris Long & Co. wrecked havoc in the backfield the entire day.
  1. Tavon Austin is fun when he gets the ball in space. His 65-yard TD run is the perfect example. And here we thought Brian Shottenheimer couldn't be creative.
  1. What's a football game without a scuffle, where one brother pulls another brother away from the fracas?

*We previewed every Week 12 game in the latest "Around The League Podcast." *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW