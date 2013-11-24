Zac Stacy injured in St. Louis Rams' win over Bears

The St. Louis Rams got off to a hot start and didn't let off the gas in a 42-21 trampling of the Chicago Bears.
The Bears couldn't get out of their own way, however. They scored three touchdowns that were called back because of penalties, including a would-be record-setting punt return by Devin Hester.
Here's what else we learned:
- Zac Stacy was racking up chunks of yards against a punchless Chicago defense. Stacy left the game in the second half with a head injury after gaining 87 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Fellow rookie Benny Cunningham picked up where Stacy left off. He ended up with 109 yards and a touchdown on just 18 carries. In total, the Rams gained 258 yards on the ground. The Bears' defense isn't very good right now.
- As a society, we don't talk enough about Matt Forte's intrepid play. He finished the game with 117 yards from scrimmage and kept the Bears' offense moving the chains with a few great individual efforts.
- Josh McCown played well again Sunday. In true backup fashion, he made plays that helped keep his team in the game early in the second half. But, as a backup, he's not going to lead his team to many victories on the strength of his arm.
- Did I mention how bad the Bears' defense is playing right now, even with the injuries? Anyone want to talk to coordinator Mel Tucker about that?
- McCown's play actually was more impressive when you consider he was under siege all day from the Rams' ferocious front four. McCown was forced to move off his spot nearly every time he dropped back. Even though the Rams' defensive front recorded just two sacks, Robert Quinn, Chris Long & Co. wrecked havoc in the backfield the entire day.
- Tavon Austin is fun when he gets the ball in space. His 65-yard TD run is the perfect example. And here we thought Brian Shottenheimer couldn't be creative.
- What's a football game without a scuffle, where one brother pulls another brother away from the fracas?