Younghoe Koo kicks Legends to first AAF victory

Published: Mar 03, 2019 at 03:10 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Entering Sunday night's Alliance of American Football Week 4 finale, the Atlanta Legends were winless, having scored fewer points than any other team while allowing more points than anybody else in the league.

At the conclusion of the game, the Legends still had the fewest points scored and the most allowed, but they finally had win No. 1.

Former Chargers kicker Younghoe Koo stayed perfect on the AAF season with two more field goals, including the 33-yard game-winner to send the Legends past the host Arizona Hotshots, 14-11, in a game that aired on the NFL Network.

Earlier in the day, the San Antonio Commanders (2-2) upset the Birmingham Iron (3-1), thus the loss for the Hotshots (2-2) saw them fall into a tie for first place in the Western Conference with San Antonio, while the Legends (1-3) finally made their way into the win column.

Atlanta quarterback Aaron Murray threw for 254 yards on 20 completions in 33 attempts, while also leading his team in rushing with 54 yards in seven carries. Former Jacksonville Jaguar Denard Robinson had his team's lone touchdown and 43 yards in nine carries.

Atlanta seized a 2-0 lead when safety Ed Reynolds tackled Arizona receiver Rashaan Ross and added on when Robinson scored on an option run. The lead didn't hold as the Hotshots got on the board with a field goal by Nick Folk, a longtime NFL veteran, and tied it when Ross caught a touchdown and Marquis Bundy caught the ensuing two-point conversion.

But Koo and the Legends wouldn't be denied the victory. Koo's game-winner came with 1:03 left in the game. Arizona's bid to tie or win on the final drive ended with a John Wolford incompletion on fourth down with 17 seconds to go.

Hotshots running back Jhurell Presley had 110 yards in 14 carries, while Ross had 74 yards on four catches with his league-leading fifth touchdown grab.

However, it was a negative play by Ross that was one of two key miscues in the Hotshots' loss.

Ross was tackled for a seven-yard loss on the first-quarter safety. Folk also missed a 40-yard field goal on the drive prior to Ross' touchdown catch.

Thus, it was Atlanta's day, as the Legends became the final team to collect its first AAF triumph.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW