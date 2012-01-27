Young soul writes heartfelt letter to Kyle Williams

After his pair of botched punt returns put a nail in the 49ers' coffin against the Giants during Sunday's NFC title game, Kyle Williams took a crash course in "Atrocious Fans 101."
Williams was browbeaten on Twitter and Facebook with a steady stream of vitriol and what he described as "shocking" threats.
From the wreckage of a society in tailspin emerges 7-year-old Owen Shure from Los Angeles, an avid 49ers follower who actually took the time to write a letter to Williams.
A real letter. On paper. Stamp/envelope/drop it in the box. And wait.
Here's the note, via The Huffington Post, with all its lovable, unadulterated spelling/grammar issues left intact:
Dear Mr. Williams:
We just watched the Playoff game. I feel really bad for you but I wanted to tell you that you had a great season. you sould be very proud, so I wanted to say thank you.
I am your #1 FAN!
Owen Shure
Los Angeles, CA
p.s. your awsome
Innocent 7-year-old child: 1; Cynical adult world: 0.