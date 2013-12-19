Young Bengals fan wants revenge for Kevin Huber hit

After seeing Bengals punter Kevin Huber absorb a devastating hit in Sunday night's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, one young fan is calling for vengeance.
The Cincinnati Enquirer notes that 7-year-old Nicholas Andrew Johnson penned a letter to Huber after the punter took a hit from Steelers linebacker Terence Garvin that broke his jaw and possibly cracked a vertebra. Despite the fact that Garvin was fined $25,000 for the collision, Johnson isn't satisfied:
Dear Kevin,
Get well soon,
Nicholas Andrew Johnson.
Just another reminder -- during this holiday season -- that the children of the world are precious and innocent beings.