You can't keep Colt McCoy away from work with Browns

On Thursday morning, the Cleveland Browns leaked information that they expected Colt McCoy to make a "big leap forward" in 2012. By Thursday night, he was on the trade block.
Monday has arrived, and McCoy is back where he started: The Browns' team facility. Tom Withers of The Associated Press noted that McCoy was present for the team's offseason program.
Really, what choice does he have?
Jason La Canfora of NFL Network tells ATL that the Browns expect McCoy to be back on the team. The Browns can't get anything for him in a trade unless some injury pops up on another team during training camp. It appears the Browns won't push McCoy out the door, and he's clearly not pushing to leave.
It's all a little awkward because the Brownsclearly see Brandon Weeden as their starter. Give McCoy credit for realizing that his best chance to actually compete for snaps remains with the Browns.