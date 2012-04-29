Yes, Graham Harrell will be the Packers' backup QB

The Green Bay Packers picked up a quarterback in the NFL draft, but it wasn't Colt McCoy. Seventh-round pick B.J. Coleman is a guy the Packers will develop for the future, but Graham Harrell is the backup of the present.
"I don't think you just say, 'Hey, I need a veteran backup,'" coach Mike McCarthy told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Saturday. "We have the MVP in Aaron Rodgers as our No. 1, and I feel like we have, really, three candidates to compete for two spots, or possibly three."
Make no mistake: Harrell is the No. 2, with Coleman and former Arena Leaguer Nick Hill battling for the third spot. Rodgers has often spoken about how confident he is that Harrell -- a Texas Tech product -- can handle the job. Harrell was lightly thought of coming out of school, considered a "system QB" created by Mike Leach.
Considering McCarthy's track record developing quarterbacks, from Rodgers to Matt Flynn, we'll give Harrell the benefit of the doubt.