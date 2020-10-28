Yes, Browns WILL miss Odell Beckham; Week 8 fantasy sleepers

Last season, the Browns ranked 11th in rushing average and 18th in run play-calling percentage. One observable trend this season before Beckham's injury was that rather than relying on Beckham, Cleveland was able to be strategic about his use on a greater number of passes. The win share of the Browns' receiver unit will undoubtedly decrease without him. This is especially clear when evaluating the off-ball metric that says the opponent's best defenders have had to account for OBJ at the seventh-highest rate in the NFL this season. (This stat reflects the frequency with which two or more defenders come within a 5-foot halo of a receiver between the time that the ball is released and caught on a given play, even if the receiver isn't the intended target.) Based on this metric, which helps measure the opportunity other pass catchers enjoy with Beckham on the field, the loss of Beckham is definitely something the rest of the Browns receivers will have to contend with going forward.