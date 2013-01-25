Would Darrelle Revis have big impact on Packers?

The Green Bay Packers strayed from their draft-and-develop philosophy when they signed Charles Woodson as a veteran free agent in 2006. There was some risk, as Woodson was coming off a season-ending broken leg in 2005 and had significant injuries in 2004 and 2002. The slight gamble paid off as Woodson became the face of the defense (and the entire franchise to some degree) and was named NFL defensive player of the year in 2009.