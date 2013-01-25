Around the League

Presented By

Would Darrelle Revis have big impact on Packers?

Published: Jan 25, 2013 at 07:30 AM

The Green Bay Packers strayed from their draft-and-develop philosophy when they signed Charles Woodson as a veteran free agent in 2006. There was some risk, as Woodson was coming off a season-ending broken leg in 2005 and had significant injuries in 2004 and 2002. The slight gamble paid off as Woodson became the face of the defense (and the entire franchise to some degree) and was named NFL defensive player of the year in 2009.

Is general manager Ted Thompson willing to make a similar move with New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis?

First off, Woodson signed as a free agent. The Packerswould have to trade for Revis and the Jets are looking for a first-round pick and more. Thompson covets draft picks like Avon Barksdale did his corners. That's the first of several obstacles that include re-signing Revis to an expensive, long-term deal. And the Packers already have Aaron Rodgers, Clay Matthews and B.J. Raji up for extensions in the near future. Admittedly, there's a leap of faith that the Packers could make the scenario work.

But could Revis have a similar impact as Woodson had and help the Packers return to the Super Bowl?

Woodson added a dynamic to the defense that wasn't previously there. He blanketed receivers, forced fumbles at an alarming rate and was one of the league's best blitzers. Woodson was a perfect fit for defensive coordinator Dom Capers' 3-4 system.

Revis was the league's top cover corner before he tore his anterior cruciate ligament in September. Assuming he returns to form, Revis would instantly lock down half the field. He and Tramon Williams would be as talented as any cornerback tandem in the league. That would take pressure off their young safeties and allow Capers to be more aggressive and creative with the front-seven.

Aaron Rodgers

Woodson's time in Green Bay might be done considering his play has slipped at 36 years old and he's owed $10 million in 2013. The defense could use another dynamic playmaker, and Revis certainly fits that mold. Oh, and they tackle on Revis Island. The Packers don't need another defender with tackling issues.

The window of opportunity to win a Super Bowl can open and close quickly. The Packers are in the midst of one, but the defense has been the weak link the last two seasons. Revis immediately upgrades whatever defense he plays for in 2013.

Follow Kareem Copeland on Twitter @kareemcopeland.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW