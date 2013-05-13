Worst position groups in the NFL: Offense

The Jaguars still hope Gabbert can turn his career around, but what's his ceiling? In a best-case scenario, it's hard to imagine Gabbert better than a league average starter. Don't tell me about the numbers or the age. There is such a thing as an eye test, and guys who look like Gabbert for two years only turn it around so much. And that's the best case scenario. There really isn't another long-term hope candidate unless you count undrafted free agent Matt Scott.