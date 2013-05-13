Around the League

Worst position groups in the NFL: Offense

May 13, 2013
Gregg Rosenthal

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Brian Hartline said Monday morning on "NFL AM" that he was part of the best wide receiver group in the AFC East.

This sounds outlandish until the moment you realize it is undeniably true. The other three teams in the division all have poor wide receiver groups. Which got me thinking: What are the worst position groups in the NFL?

Since it's a Monday in May, and my family doesn't really enjoy my company, I had time to break it down. Offense up first.

Worst tight end group: New York Jets

Two-tight-end attacks are growing in popularity. The Jets might break out the no tight end attack. Jeff Cumberland is the starter; he's a serviceable role player who would be No. 3 on a lot of depth charts. Behind Cumberland is a former Rugby player (Hayden Smith), Konrad Reuland and someone actually named Mike Shanahan.

Honorable mention: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, Oakland Raiders: The Browns are counting on Rob Chudzinski to work his tight end voodoo on Jordan Cameron and Kellen Davis. ... Luke Stocker and "the other" Zach Miller highlight the Buccaneers' depth chart. ... The top four players on the Raiders' depth chart were sixth- or seven-round picks; Richard Gordon and David Ausberry are the incumbents.

Worst running back group: Miami Dolphins

Lamar Miller is a great fantasy football sleeper. The Dolphins expect him to make a big leap this season. But he's a second-year pro who was drafted in the fourth round and only carried the ball 51 times last year. He's also the easy choice as the best back on the Dolphins' roster because we've seen what Daniel Thomas can do. 2013 fifth-rounder Mike Gillislee also should find carries.

Good news for Dolphins fans. This is the best position in which to not look great on paper. Speaking of ...

Honorable mention: Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers: The Colts made the playoffs with Vick Ballard and Donald Brown leading the way last year. Ballard is a workmanlike back with a limited ceiling, like a more explosive BenJarvus Green-Ellis. ... New pickup Chris Ivory is the best of a lackluster bunch in New York. ... The Rams don't have any big names, but they weren't listed because I like their young talent. ... Chris Johnson is too boom or bust as a runner. Adding Shonn Greene makes the Titan's attack more like boom or bust or bust.

Worst wide receiver group: Oakland Raiders

Denarius Moore can be a special player, but he's so rarely 100 percent when he's on the field. He shouldn't be a No. 1 receiver at this stage of his career. The Raiders will let second-year pros Rod Streater and Juron Criner battle behind Moore, with the hope Jacoby Ford still has something to give. This group actually is better than it was a few years ago in Oakland. There is some promise, but very little production.

Honorable mention: San Diego Chargers, New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings, St. Louis Rams: It was a close call between Oakland and San Diego. The Chargers' top guy is Malcom Floyd, then five more players who should be No. 3 receivers. ... The Patriots really are counting on two rookies to produce right away. ... Buffalo addressed the wideout position in the draft, but it's all a question mark after Stevie Johnson.

Worst Quarterback group: Jacksonville Jaguars

This is a painful choice. I was the last remaining member of the Chad Henne bandwagon, and still think he's a quality backup. He's also the best quarterback on the team, but the Jaguars are very likely to start Blaine Gabbert instead.

The Jaguars still hope Gabbert can turn his career around, but what's his ceiling? In a best-case scenario, it's hard to imagine Gabbert better than a league average starter. Don't tell me about the numbers or the age. There is such a thing as an eye test, and guys who look like Gabbert for two years only turn it around so much. And that's the best case scenario. There really isn't another long-term hope candidate unless you count undrafted free agent Matt Scott.

Honorable mention: Oakland Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, New York Jets:There's an inherent advantage in this exercise, especially at quarterback, to teams that have promising rookies. EJ Manuel and Geno Smith provide hope for the Bills and Jets, respectively. I'd even rather see what's behind door No. 2 with Matt Flynn and Tyler Wilson in Oakland than go with known mediocrities. The Browns' combination of Brandon Weeden and Jason Campbell were considered, but Weeden already has shown more potential than Gabbert.

Jaguars fans can't be thrilled with their 2013 prospects, but they should be happy their front office is willing to be patient. Reaching for the wrong QB is what put them in this mess.

Worst offensive line: San Diego Chargers

The Chargers have a center and a right tackle, so that's a start. But it's fair to question if rookie right tackle D.J. Fluker will be a huge asset in pass protection.

Honorable mention: Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys: Detroit's offensive tackle combination of Reilly Reiff and Corey Hilliard is a big concern for Matthew Stafford. ... Chicago added talent and more importantly added a better offensive coaching staff. ... The Dolphins might have downgraded this offseason from a so-so 2012 group.

