Work to begin again after worker death at Levi's Stadium

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- After police and fire investigators determined the second worker death at the new $1.2 billion San Francisco 49ers showcase stadium was an accident, officials said the project's accelerated construction plan would begin again on Tuesday.
A delivery truck driver was crushed early Monday by a bundle of rebar being unloaded from his truck.
An ambulance rushed the severely injured worker to a local hospital, where he died, according to a spokesman for Turner/Devcon, the construction company building Levi's Stadium.
The spokesman, Jonathan Harvey, said state workplace safety officials said Monday that while their investigation could take months, "the jobsite has been deemed safe and is permitted to reopen."
The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office identified the man as Edward Erving Lake II, 60, of Vacaville. He was an employee of Gerdau Ameristeel's Napa Reinforcing Steel facility, a subcontractor working on the stadium, Gerdau's spokeswoman Kimberly M. Selph said.
In a statement, the 49ers said their "sincerest thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and co-workers affected by this tragedy." The team also said there were plans to have support on-site Tuesday to help workers with their emotions.
The stadium is in Santa Clara, about 40 miles south of Candlestick Park, which it is replacing. Construction is slated to be finished in July, and officials say the accelerated work plan involves a highly coordinated scheme to maximize efficiency and avoid delays.
An elevator mechanic, 63-year-old Donald White, was also killed at the stadium in June when he was struck by a counterweight while working in a shaft.
