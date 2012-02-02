'Words With Friends' keeps Giants level all season

Could it be that "Words With Friends" is at the heart of the Giants' improbable run to Super Bowl XLVI?
You laugh, but as a story in Thursday's edition of The Wall Street Journal so eloquently explains, the team has bonded all season through playing the ubiquitous mobile "Scrabble"-like word game together on their iPads and iPhones.
When they lost four in a row to put their playoff hopes in jeopardy, "Words With Friends" was there to keep them from pointing fingers at each other.
"Angry Birds" could never achieve this type of camaraderie. No offense to "Angry Birds".