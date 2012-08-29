Woody Johnson sounds off on Jets' offensive woes

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson has pumped millions into a team that's failed to score a touchdown in three preseason games.
Thirty-five painful possessions. Not a sniff of the end zone.
"We have been remarkably consistent on not scoring touchdowns, that's for sure," Johnson told Fox Business Network on Wednesday, via The Star-Ledger. "We have a lot of guys, just the timing is a little off. But I think we will do very well when we open."
The optimism is impressive, considering the evidence:
Coach Rex Ryan and offensive coordinator Tony Sparano have devised a master scheme that's dripped 203.7 yards per game, dead last in the NFL. Their 3.5 yards per pass also ranks 32 out of 32. Those rough-and-tumble 21 points that Mark Sanchez and Tim Tebow have helped squeeze out? You guessed it, the worst in football.
Maybe it doesn't matter, but the Atlanta Falcons have thrown for 957 yards through three games. The Jets? A lonely league-worst of 297. There's plenty more where this came from, but we'll stop, because it's only the preseason.
If you're the Jets, you wipe the slate clean, you regroup and you prepare for your opener against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 9.
Forget everything about August but remember this: The man at the top of the food chain is watching.