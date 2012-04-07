Woodson: Team 'really believed in' Avezzano

"That's what made Avezzano special," Woodson said. "He had guys in that locker room -- Troy Aikman, another one -- he had guys that were, Mark Tuinei -- that were really believed in who he was and what he was about. And if guys got out of line on special teams meetings, you knew Daryl was going to come down on you. You knew Bill Bates was going to come down on you or myself. That's how much respect he had in that locker room."