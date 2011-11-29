Woodson hasn't heard of any Suh apology to Dietrich-Smith

The dwindling argument for Suh's table manners took another hit Tuesday as we learned the Lions star has yet to apologize to Packers guard Evan Dietrich-Smith for stomping on his arm during Detroit's Thanksgiving Day loss.
Packers All-Pro cornerback Charles Woodson joined the "The Rich Eisen Podcast," which came out Wednesday, and Eisen wasted no time in asking about the upshot of Suh's outrageous footwork, witnessed by a tryptophan-addled national TV audience.
"Has he apologized to the stompee yet?" Eisen asked. "Has he called up Evan and said I'm sorry to him, as far as you know?"
"Not to my knowledge," Woodson said. "From all I've seen ... there was a call made to (NFL Commissioner Roger) Goodell, but I have no idea if he's called Dietrich yet."
If Suh has, nobody's heard a peep about it. To his credit, Suh issued a general apology after the incident, but that didn't stop the NFL from suspending him Tuesday for two games.
It couldn't come at a worse time for the 7-4 Lions, who are struggling for a playoff spot after their shining 5-0 start was tempered by a 2-4 skid.
As we report this, Suh can be seen peddling Subway sandwiches on screens across the room, attempting to further the theory that food peddled by an NFL star somehow tastes better. Forgive Dietrich-Smith if he's lost his appetite.