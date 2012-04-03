Around the League

Presented By

Woodley believes NFL contracts have bounties

Published: Apr 03, 2012 at 01:34 PM

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker LaMarr Woodley wasn't surprised to learn about the New Orleans Saints' "bounty" program, but don't count him among the masses chastising Who Dat Nation for its sins.

Asked by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport if he could spot the difference between teams with pay-for-performance systems and teams without, Woodley reasoned it's difficult since NFL contracts offer their own rewards for aggressive play.

"If you think about it, when you say there's an extra incentive, the "bounty," that's like people having incentives in their contract," said Woodley, a five-year veteran with Pittsburgh. "You get a certain amount of sacks, you get an extra bonus. Is that considered a bounty?

"You're still going to go out there to make the plays in order to get some extra money. Is that putting that much more pressure to go out there and want to hit a quarterback because you know you have a $100,000 bonus coming if you do this?"

Woodley isn't sure the line is as definitive as others seem to think. Football is a violent and aggressive game. It's punish or be punished.

"When I'm going to hit the quarterback, I'm not thinking, 'I should hit this guy soft.' I'm thinking, 'I'm about to take this dude down to the ground,' " he said. "With a running back going through the hole, he's trying to lay a hit on you. I think everybody is out there trying to lay a hit on somebody."

The Steelers always will have a place in the story of the NFL's aggressive push to improve on-field safety (do "The Steelers Rules" ring a bell?). Woodley was around for all of that, and he plays in the same linebacker group with James Harrison, an eternal lightning rod in the debate.

But while Harrison essentially dared the NFL to throw the book at the Saints, Woodley comes off as someone who's unsure this should have ever been an issue at all.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.
news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.