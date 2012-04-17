With Tebow, Jets will be like 'two different teams'

So how will Tim Tebow be integrated into the Jets offense? Jets guard and unofficial spokesman Matt Slauson believes Tebow will essentially get a separate offense to run.
"It's like we're going to be two separate teams, but as far as I know, Mark (Sanchez) is still going to be our guy," Slauson said at a charity event Monday night via ESPNNewYork.com.
"You guys will be really surprised by what Mark's going to do this year," Slauson said. "The way we're going to be running things plays right into Mark's strengths, running the ball. It'll be very similar to what we did in Rex's first two years, very much a style like that -- heavy run, heavy play action and whipping out a deep ball every now and again. That's all the stuff Mark does really well."
So, to review: Sanchez hands the ball off really well. Perhaps he'll be handing off to Tebow more than expected.