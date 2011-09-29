With so many surprising stats, hard to pick most stunning

I'm going to go off the grid a little bit because something has developed that is a complete 180 from what I expected. There is no way entering the season that I would have imagined Carolina ranking No. 24 in rushing and No. 4 in passing. I know rookie QB Cam Newton is off to a great start and looks promising, but after agreeing to pay RB DeAngelo Williams $43 million over five years and teaming him with Jonathan Stewart, I expected Carolina to be churning up yardage on the ground. The players are there and the proof is in prior production, yet Carolina is averaging just 84 yards per game and 3.3 yards per carry. Running the ball is how Atlanta, the Jets, the Ravens and the Rams complemented their rookie QBs. In Carolina, it appears Newton -- the third-ranked QB in the NFL based on total yards (1,012) -- doesn't need that kind of help.