With Matt Ryan at quarterback, Indianapolis Colts hoping less is more for Jonathan Taylor

The Colts want to get back to where they were under quarterback Philip Rivers in 2020, when general manager Chris Ballard remembers the team routinely producing explosive plays after the catch.

"What you hope, or what I think will happen, much like it did with Philip, is the play-action game comes to life," Ballard said.

That means making the most of Taylor's explosive presence.

"We want to give him the ball," Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said. "But it's also going to be a game-to-game thing, how we can attack a defense. We want to have balance, but we also want to give him the ball. With our line, we feel like we can still do the job on the ground and move the fronts."

The key for Taylor is patience. As much as he'd like to touch the ball every play, the Colts want to do more with fellow running back Nyheim Hines. They're hoping more dependable pass catchers develop to assist Michael Pittman Jr., as an assortment of receivers -- including Parris Campbell, Ashton Dulin and rookie Alec Pierce -- are competing for playing time. The worst thing Taylor can do is worry about playing like a superstar instead of merely doing his job. The major reason Taylor exploded last season, according to the 23-year-old back, was that he mastered the mental aspect of the game.

"When I came in as a rookie, I was like everyone else here: We were basically learning a whole new offense on an iPad," Taylor said of the COVID-impacted 2020 offseason. "When we started getting live reps in practice, we were doing it against All-Pro linebackers (Shaquille Leonard) and defensive tackles (DeForest Buckner) on our own team. So after that first year, I started understanding the nuances of how the playbook changes each week through the game plan. You may have learned it one way, but then you know you'll run certain plays a different way depending on the defense. Instead of worrying about what to do, where I need to be and how I need to do it, I learned to play the game at a high level."