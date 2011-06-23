With lockout, Titans might be wise to wait on Locker

Collins is the easy choice here. There is no possible way that Locker, or any rookie quarterback, could be trusted to be an immediate starter after having zero chance to work with coaches during the offseason. Even a rookie quarterback who has had offseason coaching supervision and contact with coaches is unlikely to be ready to step into the No. 1 spot in his first year. Collins' considerable experience will allow him to be far more comfortable as the starter, even though he and his teammates haven't had the benefit of a "normal" offseason. Collins has plenty of shortcomings, and he is far from the ideal choice. However, he clearly is the better alternative to a rookie.