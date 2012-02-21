Wisconsin Assembly all for Aaron Rodgers Day

In news likely be met with biting derision by the retired quarterback community of Hattiesville, Miss., the state Assembly of Wisconsin has passed a resolution naming a day for Packers star Aaron Rodgers.
The resolution designates Dec. 12, 2012, as Aaron Rodgers Day. The Assembly passed the resolution unanimously on Tuesday and sent it on to the state Senate.
Rodgers wears No. 12 for the Pack, hence the 12/12/12 designation. Rodgers was the NFL MVP in 2011 and won a Super Bowl title with the Packers in 2010.
Of course, Rodgers does not have a lucrative endorsement deal with Wrangler, or friends who will sell out for a pass like this guy. So really, who wins here?
The Associated Press contributed to this report.