Winning ugly: Haley won't shave beard until Chiefs lose

For NFL pundits trying to figure out how the Kansas City Chiefs went from league doormat to unbeatable in just four weeks, take one look at the unsightly man on their sideline.
That would be coach Todd Haley, who in an act of symbolism has decided to let his beard grow out as long as the Chiefs continue winning.
"This thing is getting gnarly," Haley said following the Chiefs' 28-0 victory over the Oakland Raiders. "It's really uncomfortable."
The Kansas City Star reported that Haley's beard is so unsightly, even his stylist commented on it. The irony that a man who actively seeks to appear disheveled employs a professional appearance consultant was strangely glanced over, however.
But the players seem to like their coach's rugged look as much as they're enjoy a three-game winning streak that has back at .500.
"There's a method to his madness," wide receiver Dwayne Bowe said. "If you see him rough and nasty like that, that's how the game is going to be."
Whatever it takes to motivate your players, we guess. At least Haley's not going the route of, "I refuse to change my underwear" or something similarly rancid. Some sports superstitions deserve to die an instantaneous death.