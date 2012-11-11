Wilson outduels Sanchez in Seahawks' win over Jets

SEATTLE -- Russell Wilson threw touchdowns of 38 yards to Golden Tate and 31 yards to Sidney Rice, and the Seattle Seahawks sent the New York Jets to their worst start since 2007 with a 28-7 win on Sunday.
Wilson was harried for much of the day by the multiple looks from the Jets' defense. But the Seattle rookie responded with key throws, hitting Tate on the opening drive, then connecting with Rice early in the fourth quarter to give Seattle (6-4) a two-score advantage. Tate added a TD pass on a reverse to Rice later in the fourth quarter.
Mark Sanchez struggled in his reunion with Seattle coach Pete Carroll, his former coach at USC. Sanchez threw a costly interception at the goal line in the first half, then fumbled at the Seattle 32.
