Willis McGahee predicts 'dramatic improvement'

Lost in the euphoria of the Cleveland Browns' rousing Week 3 victory over the Minnesota Vikings? A plodding start by their new running back.
Willis McGahee struggled mightily his debut as Trent Richardson's replacement, finishing with 9 yards on eight carries in the win.
Not surprisingly, McGahee sees things turning out differently when the Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
"Oh yeah, it's going to be a dramatic improvement," he said, via The Plain Dealer. "Oh, we're going to have more than (9) yards rushing. Don't worry about that. That's going to be an improvement. It's me getting familiar with the guys, learning how they do things, how they attack and handle certain situations, so I'm good."
McGahee found coming back from a long layoff -- he hadn't played in a game since last November -- presented unforeseen challenges.
"I thought it was gonna be easy but it really wasn't easy," he said. "I said 'OK I've been playing football a long time, I can do this, do that.' At the end of the day you have to go through a couple of practices before you go out there on that football field. I've learned that.
"I got blasted one time in the Minnesota game and it was like, 'Oh, this is a wake-up call for me. It isn't as easy as I thought.' It woke me up and just prepared me more."
Coming off a serious leg injury and nearing his 32nd birthday, it's fair to wonder if McGahee is finished. Then again, McGahee has been prematurely counted out before.