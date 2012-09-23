Willis McGahee, Jacob Tamme injured for Broncos

The Denver Broncos' starting running back left a 31-25 loss to the Houston Texans in the third quarter with a rib injury. McGahee officially was listed as questionable to return, but he stood with his helmet off on the sideline and didn't return.
McGahee left with just 36 yards on 12 carries. Lance Ball took over for him; Knowshon Moreno was a healthy scratch for the game.
The Broncos also lost tight end Jacob Tamme in the second half to an apparent leg injury. He had to be helped off the field. It didn't look promising.