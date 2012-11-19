Around the League

Willis McGahee has leg fracture, torn MCL for Broncos

Published: Nov 19, 2012 at 07:09 AM

Willis McGahee is no stranger to coming back from serious leg injuries. He's facing yet another challenge.

Fox Sports insider and NFL Network contributor Jay Glazer reported Monday that the Denver Broncos running back will miss six to eight weeks after suffering a torn medial collateral ligament and a fracture in his leg during Sunday's 30-23 win over the San Diego Chargers.

NFL.com's Albert Breer later confirmed McGahee's injuries to his right leg.

Doctors told McGahee not to put any weight on his leg, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. McGahee will not need surgery, and he believes he can return in four to six weeks.

Broncos coach John Fox said via The Associated Press that the team doesn't plan to place McGahee on injured reserve.

McGahee was injured at the conclusion of an 8-yard run in the second quarter Sunday. He had been optimistic the injury wasn't going to cost him any time, but an MRI revealed the damage.

McGahee had been enjoying a strong season as the featured back in Denver, rushing for 731 yards on 167 carries and four touchdowns in 10 games. With McGahee sidelined, Ronnie Hillman is expected to handle the bulk of the carries for the Broncos, although Lance Ball, Knowshon Moreno and Jeremiah Johnson also could be in the mix.

McGahee was the 23rd overall pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2003 NFL Draft, despite suffering one of the most gruesome knee injuries in recent memory during his final college game with the University of Miami. McGahee sat out his rookie season with Buffalo, but he has put together a sturdy NFL career with three teams over 10 seasons.

