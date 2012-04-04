Willis: 49ers coach Harbaugh the 'good' kind of crazy

At least according to San Francisco 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis, who says playing for Harbaugh is a different kind of experience.
"He is crazy, but he's a good crazy," Willis told ESPN Radio (via ProFootballTalk.com). "He's the kind of crazy that there is not a player on that team that would not go to war with him. And when I say 'Go to war with him,' I mean, he's crazy -- but most people would say, 'How could somebody be crazy but it's good?'
"He's crazy in that if he had to lay himself on the line to make sure that you'd live, the guy beside him would keep fighting, he would do that. That's crazy, but he's that type of coach for us and he has that with us."
After going back-to-back with Mike Singletary and now Harbaugh, the 49ers might want to temper the intensity with their next coach. Someone tell Jim Caldwell to stay ready.