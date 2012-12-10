Willie Colon reportedly done for Steelers' season

According to the longtime beat writer, the Steelers plan to move All-Pro center Maurkice Pouncey to Colon's spot, with Doug Legursky taking over the middle position. It's not an ideal fix for the 7-6 Steelers, but coaches believe Legursky is better suited at center than guard because he tends to play with his "shoulders square to the line of scrimmage," Dulac noted. Rookie David DeCastro also looms as an option at left guard.