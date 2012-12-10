Willie Colon reportedly done for Steelers' season

Ben Roethlisberger is back in the house, but the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to struggle with injuries along their battered offensive line.
Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Sunday night that starting left guard Willie Colon aggravated his previously injured knee during Sunday's 34-24 loss to the San Diego Chargers and likely won't play again this season.
According to the longtime beat writer, the Steelers plan to move All-Pro center Maurkice Pouncey to Colon's spot, with Doug Legursky taking over the middle position. It's not an ideal fix for the 7-6 Steelers, but coaches believe Legursky is better suited at center than guard because he tends to play with his "shoulders square to the line of scrimmage," Dulac noted. Rookie David DeCastro also looms as an option at left guard.