Willie Colon, New York Jets reach one-year contract

The New York Jets have done nothing to upgrade a subpar offensive line, but they are maintaining a semblance of stability at the very least.
The team announced Wednesday that it has re-signed right guard Willie Colon to a one-year contract. The deal will pay Colon $2 million, according to multiple reports.
Colon, 30, started 16 games in his first campaign with the Jets, but he suffered a torn bicep in the season finale. He's expected to be healthy in time for training camp.
Although Colon held his own in pass protection, he and Brian Winters comprised one of the league's least effective run-blocking guard tandems.
With new right tackle Breno Giacomini and Colon in the fold, the Jets now have a starting five upfront. There's no reason to believe the unit will be improved in 2014, however.
