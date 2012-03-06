Williams certainly won't lack suitors in free agency

It's fun to hear the sexy names like Christina Hendricks and Olivia Munn tossed ... er, sorry ... Dallas and New England tossed around, but let's be realistic. Williams is more of a luxury than a need for the Cowboys, who might have Jerry Jones playing corner next season. There's been a lot of chatter about Williams and the Patriots, but come on: He's in the prime of his career and this is the last big contract he'll ever sign. He's not taking less to go play for the Patriots. So I'm looking at the teams with the most money, who can afford a big contract, and I keep coming back to Tennessee and Seattle.