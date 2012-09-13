Around the League

Will Tim Tebow ask New York Jets for trade?

Published: Sep 13, 2012 at 05:28 AM
Marc Sessler

Tim Tebow has gone about his job as backup quarterback for the New York Jets without complaint, but will that change?

Gary Myers of the New York Daily News argued this week that Tebow could be one-and-done in Gotham. He spoke to an NFL source who believes Tebow will ask the Jets for a trade if he floats through this season without a chance to play as the starter.

Harrison: Week 2 Power Rankings

After the season's opening week, changes abound in Elliot Harrison's Power Rankings, including a new No. 1 team. **More ...**

"I think he will be a good soldier," the source said. "At the end of the year, I think he will express those concerns to the Jets. He will want to move on. The one thing about Tebow is he is the quintessential team player. He would never do anything that is going to undermine the team. But he's football-aholic. It's in his blood."

Tebow was marginalized in a win against the Buffalo Bills that saw starter Mark Sanchez and the core offense come to life. We've heard so much about the Tebowcat (as coined by our friend Hanzus), but that subpackage loses its luster if Sanchez is playing the way Rex Ryan always hoped he would. If Tebow's role shrivels up, it could lead to problems, according to Myers' contact.

"Absolutely he will talk to the Jets or we will have misevaluated his competitive nature," the source said. "There comes a point, where they get it and realize this is who I am and just accept that (reduced) role. Tebow is not there yet."

In speculating about Tebow's future, let's not forget he's under contract with the Jets through 2014. They wanted him when nobody else -- outside of the Jacksonville Jaguars -- showed any interest. His brief time in New York has only diminished the concept of Tebow as a starting quarterback.

The X-factor here is the drama that seems to blanket him at every stop. If Tebow somehow ascends to the throne with the Jets, he'll have another chance to prove he belongs. As it stands, the vast majority of teams in the NFL don't see him as starting material. That's his challenge.

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter @MarcSesslerNFL.

