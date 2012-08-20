Will Svitek of Atlanta Falcons suffers season-ending arm injury

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons have lost offensive tackle Will Svitek to a season-ending right arm injury.
Coach Mike Smith said Monday Svitek suffered an upper right arm injury in Sunday's practice. Smith provided no other details about the injury.
Svitek played behind starting left tackle Sam Baker and starting right tackle Tyson Clabo in the Falcons' two preseason games. The 30-year-old Svitek started 10 games at left tackle in 2011. He was entering his fourth season with the Falcons after three seasons with Kansas City.
Smith said Svitek is "one of the toughest players I know" and will be missed.
Other backup tackles include rookie Lamar Holmes, a third-round pick from Southern Mississippi, and Mike Johnson, a third-round draft pick from Alabama in 2010.
