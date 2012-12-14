Will Steven Jackson, St. Louis Rams soon part ways?

Steven Jackson has an option to void the final year of his contract with the St. Louis Rams. That would be the 2013 season, when he's due $7 million.
Even if Jackson doesn't exercise that option, the Rams might be unwilling to pay a soon-to-be 30-year-old running back that kind of cash. And Jackson wants a long-term contract that the sides couldn't reach last offseason.
With all of those scenarios in the air, the face of the Rams could be playing his final game at Edward Jones Dome on Sunday.
"Have I thought about it? Yes, I have," Jackson told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "Will the emotion be high? It'll be high because Adrian Peterson is on the sideline."
Jackson repeatedly has said he wants to stay with the Rams. Coach Jeff Fisher wants Jackson to finish his career in St. Louis. But those desires tend to be easier said than done.
Jackson, the Rams' all-time leading rusher, needs 164 yards to become the sixth player in NFL history to post eight consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.
"Nine years ago when I came in here, I was always taught to be consistent and to be dependable," Jackson said. "That's what I've tried to be my whole entire career. For me to put myself in this position to be able to hit these milestones, it says that I've done just that.
"I share these accomplishments not only with myself, but the guys that are in the locker room, the guys that I played with in the past. Everyone's contributed to my success."
Jackson has reached that line of demarcation for NFL running backs. He obviously plans to excel beyond the age of 30. Do the Rams believe the same? And what are they willing to pay?