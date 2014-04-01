Will Smith reportedly visiting New England Patriots

Four years ago, the New England Patriots found success with a veteran pass rusher cast aside by his former team when they signed Andre Carter.
Free-Agent Tracker
Follow all the developments on the NFL's open market with our up-to-the-minute tracking of 2014's free agents. **More ...**
They're now hoping lightning will strike twice.
Free-agent defensive end Will Smith is visiting the Patriots on Tuesday, ESPN's John Clayton reports.
Like Carter, Smith was miscast as a 3-4 outside linebacker when the Saints brought in Rob Ryan to run the defense. Unlike Carter, Smith never had a chance to play the new position.
Turning 33 this summer, Smith might not have much left in the tank. He's surpassed 7.0 sacks only once since the 2006 season.
If he lands in New England, it's unlikely that he will be guaranteed a roster spot.
In the latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast" the guys do the news, open the mailbag and play "Win Wess' Toaster."