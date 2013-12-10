Will Sean Lee play for Dallas Cowboys in Week 15?

An MRI revealed that the star middle linebacker suffered no structural damage in his injured neck Monday night, league sources told ESPN's Ed Werder.
Lee is feeling numbness and soreness in the area, but the team expects a week of treatment will allow Lee to play on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.
Lee suffered the neck injury in the third quarter of Monday's blowout loss to the Chicago Bears. He attempted to return to action but was forced out of the game a second time. Lee missed the previous two games while recovering from a hamstring injury. The linebacker has yet to play a full 16-game season since coming into the league in 2010.
The Cowboys' defense wasn't getting the job done even with Lee involved Monday night; the unit is a total lost cause with Lee off the field.
That perhaps explains the team's instantly optimistic viewpoint on his latest physical setback.