Will Ryan Tannehill be the first QB to be benched?

2.John Skelton, Arizona Cardinals (benched after Week 3): Outside of the New York Jets, no quarterback group suffered a more tangled, messy preseason than Arizona's floundering duo of John Skelton and Kevin Kolb. Coach Ken Whisenhunt struggled to pick a starter for one reason: Nobody won this thing. Skelton gives the Cardinals a big, rangy passer, but one who struggled to complete more than 50 percent of his throws last season. Arizona's shabby offensive line seemed to block better for Skelton, but it won't last. We'll see Kolb by the time the Dolphins march into to town -- and then we'll see Skelton again when Kolb fully implodes. Ugly year ahead out west.