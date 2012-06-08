Will Rob Gronkowski's $54 million extension upset Wes Welker?

Welker certainly has the right to be upset. That said, everyone who plays for the Patriots knows how the club does business. The New England organization, and specifically Bill Belichick, have always handled these situations in a bottom line manner. A lot of us remember all the grumblings when team captain Lawyer Milloy was cut back in 2003. For many, it was the first glimpse of the Belichick way. Since then, the organization has always entered a bottom line of "risk versus reward" with every player this side of Tom Brady. Super Bowl hero Deion Branch went through this when the team told him to go find a trade partner in 2006, because he wasn't going to get paid in New England.