Will Philadelphia Eagles trade up for Odell Beckham?

The Philadelphia Eagles might be eyeing a specific wide receiver in the draft's first round. The question is whether they will be able to get the man of their desires.
The receiver in question appears to be Odell Beckham -- the multifaceted pass-catcher who is becoming increasing popular due to his ability to play outside, inside and as a returner. However, he's likely to be off the board when the Eagles are scheduled to go on the clock at No. 22.
Therefore, if Philly wants Beckham, it might need to swing a trade.
TheMMQB.com's Peter King reported Monday that general manager Howie Roseman is doing his due diligence, already talking with two teams about moving up into the mid-round range.
After releasing DeSean Jackson, the Eagles need a playmaker like Beckham. However, the price for jumping up and snagging him might be too high. The Eagles have just six draft picks to start, and conceding one in a deep draft might be too much for Roseman.
The Eagles consolation prize could be Marqise Lee, whom Chip Kelly knows well from his days in the Pac-12. Roseman also must upgrade his defense, and could have one of the top defenders fall into his lap at No. 22.
